Verbal barbs fly during judge-executive debate featuring Don Thrasher, Tim Hutchins

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

TIM HUTCHINS

Monday, March 30, 2026 — The Republican candidates for Nelson County Judge-Executive — incumbent Tim Hutchins and challenger Don Thrasher — met for the only public debate scheduled for the two candidates on Monday, March 30, 2026.

In his opening remarks, Thrasher launched a series of attacks against the incumbent. He said the county payroll had increased 50 percent under Hutchins’ leadership and he cited recent audits that he said proved that county funds were not being properly handled.

He cast himself as the candidate who would use common sense and control spending to avoid the need to pass tax increases on to the taxpayers.

DON THRASHER

He cited Hutchins’ recent discussion of moving funding from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and create a county police force.

“The last thing we need is government experimenting with structure at the expense of safety,” he said. “I will do what leadership requires.”

Hutchins began his opening statement by having a moment of silence in the honor of Tech. Sgt. Ashley Young Pruitt, the Bardstown woman who died during Operation Epic Fury.

He said serving as judge-executive has been an honor. He has been active in the community for years in the operating of his family farm, the store, his construction business, his years as a magistrate and in all of the coaching and sports teams he’s been involved in over the years.

He said he and Nelson Fiscal Court have accomplished a lot together, and have kept taxes low,

BOURBON BARREL TAX. When asked how the candidates would deal with the loss of the bourbon barrel tax money, Thrasher cited a lack of Hutchins’ leadership as why the effort to preserve the tax failed. He said he told Hutchins he wanted to help lobby the legislature, but Hutchins didn’t take advantage of his abilities. Thrasher went on to say he hand no plan to offset the lost barrel tax revenue.

“That ship has sailed,” he said. “I don’t know the answer.”

Hutchins defended local efforts by numerous individuals to defend keeping the barrel tax at the General Assembly.

Hutchins said the county is working on ways to create new revenue stream or streams that will help offset the loss of barrel tax.

Hutchins said his administration has been successful in lobbying the state for millions of state funds for additional road paving money and funds to replace four bridges in the county.

He said he was proud to have extended city water to more than 100 county residents who live in areas that have never had service. And the county’s efforts will help more than 1,000 rural county residents receive high-speed internet.

COUNTY HELP IN SMALLER COMMUNITIES. When asked about helping the smaller cities and communities in the county, Hutchins cited a series of projects where county government has helped fund improvements in the cities in Bloomfield and New Haven, and the fact that the county has taken advantage of having crews of local jail inmates who assist the smaller county communities with clean ups, mowing, etc.

Thrasher said that county government has a responsiblitiy to take care of the county’s smaller communities like Chaplin.

This election “is about people,” Thrasher said. “People want to have a voice. Right now I think people don’t feel like the have a voice or are being listened to.”

When asked about maintaining county roads and bridges, Hutchins said he and fiscal court have already accomplished this, citing bridges replaced in various magistrate districts using state money. He denied Thrasher’s claim that he has strongarmed magistrates with the threat of withholding road funds in instances when they would not go along with his wishes.

“That’s the first time I’ve heard that one,” Hutchins quipped. “I’ve heard a lot of good ones, but I haven’t ever heard that one yet.”

Thrasher accused Hutchins of sneaking the approval of the hiring of his stepdaughter past the magistrates, calling it “smoke and mirrors.”

Thrasher said his top two issues were spending and the increase in residents’ property taxes. He blamed the county’s PVA for the sudden rise in property values.

“Our home valuations went through the roof,” Thrasher said. “We had a new PVA that went nuts. That was wrong.”

He claimed the higher valuations gave fiscal court money it wouldn’t have had otherwise.

“I want to fix that as county judge,” he said.

When describing his leadership qualities, Thrasher cited his passion, tenacity and persistence.

“What I want is for people to have a voice” in county govenrment. “To be able to walk into a county office and know they’re being treated fairly and equally.’

Hutchins cited his leadership running his family’s store, operating a successful construction company, his church involvement and his years coaching sports.

“I’m a community organizer, not a community disrupter like my opponent,” he said.

Hutchins pointed to his years of community involvement as proof of his dedication to the community. He attends festivals and meetings around the county each week, he said. Hutchins said he and other local officials take part in community connects that allow the public to meeting with officials at a time outside of normal business hours.

“You can see me just about anywhere, but you won’t see [Thrasher] anywhere.”

In his closing, Hutchins cited livestreaming of Nelson Fiscal Court meetings as proof of improving county government transparency. He said his weekly WBRT radio show also gives listeners a chance to call or text their questions about county government.

During his final remarks, Thrasher said he had been active in the community helping people, and spent four years as chairman of the local Republican party.

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