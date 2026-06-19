Video: ‘Around the County with Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins’ radio show on WBRT

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, June 18, 2026 — Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins is joined by John Greenwell, solid waste manager and county engineer to discuss ongoing projects involving county government. Hutchins responds to questions regarding the new industrial property purchase with the City of Bardstown and a possible data center locating in the new industrial park on the Tuesday, June 16, 2026 edition of his radio show. Running time: About 48 minutes.

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