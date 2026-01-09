Video: ‘Bradford & Brooks’ learn about child advocacy work by CASA of Lincoln Trail

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 — Emma Bamba, the executive director of CASA of Lincoln Trail, and board member Amanda Shanks, were studio guests on the Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show to tell our listeners about CASA — Court Appointed Special Advocates — who are volunteers to assist children who through no fault of their own are involved with the court system.

CASA volunteers play a vital role in helping the court system determine the best outcomes from children involved in cases related to accusations of abuse or neglect. Running time: About 55 minutes.

-30-