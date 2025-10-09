Video: County issues debate between Judge Tim Hutchins and Don Thrasher

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 — Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins and local social media activist Don Thrasher went head-to-head on Wednesday evening, Oct. 8, 2025 to discuss issues related to Nelson County government in a 90-minute debate.

The topics included during the debate included taxes, county finances, fiscal court funding of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, and others.

Running time: 1 hour, 30 minutes.

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