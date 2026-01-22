Video: Interview with coroner candidate Danielle Chladek on Jan. 20, 2026 ‘Bradford & Brooks’

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026 — Nelson County Coroner Danielle Chladek was our first 2026 Primary election interview for this election cycle on the Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show.

There are 18 candidates in the May primary for county races, and stay tuned to WBRT and the “Bradford & Brooks” radio show for interviews with as many candidates as wish to reach the voting public on our show.

If you are a candidate and wish to grab an interview, contact the Nelson County Gazette by text at (502) 507-2124, or email editor@NelsonCountyGazette.com.

