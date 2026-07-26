Video: WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’ discussion of the city schools foundation – July 22, 2016

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, July 26, 2026 — Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ryan Clark and Lance Blanford, the director of workforce development, sit in with Margie and Jim on “Bradford & Brooks” to talk about the school system’s foundation’s decision to fund testing for the students’ dual credit, certifications and advanced placement class tests. The move removes financial barriers from students’ ability to take advantage of classes that will benefit them in their college and work careers following graduation.

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