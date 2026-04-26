Whiskey City Cruisers’ event celebrates warmer weather, enjoyment of classic autos and muscle cars

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, April 26, 2026 — More than 100 classic, modern and antique cars turned out Sunday afternoon for the Whiskey City Cruisers’ first Cruise-In of 2026.

This Chevy Nova SuperSport was one of more than 100 classic muscle cars that attended the inaugural 2026 Whiskey City Cruisers’ first Cruise in the parking lot of Buzick Lumber and Home Center. Photo by Tammy Brooks.

More more than 34 years, local car enthusiasts have gathered at Cruiser events to celebrate automotive history, from the earliest days of the automobile to the latest exotic sports cars — and everything in between.

The day started out overcast, but not long after the event began at noon, the skies cleared and the sunshine pushed the coolish morning temperatures well into the mid-70s.

Several candidates who are on the May Primary election ballot stopped by the event to meet and greet car afficianadoes.

The Cruiser’s have a special Memorial Day cruise scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Rooster Run General Store on KY 245.

The group will return to the Buzick Lumber and Home Center parking lot the next day, Sunday, May 24, 2026, for their regularly scheduled free Cruise-In event. The public is welcomed to attend both events. In the event of rain, the cruises will be canceled.

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