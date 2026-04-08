Whiskey City Cruisers first free cruise-in set for Sunday, April 26th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, April 6, 2026 — April showers bring May flowers, but the month of April also marks the start of the cruising season for local classic and collector car owners — including the Whiskey City Cruisers.

This year marks the Cruisers’ 34 year of hosting classic car cruise-ins and participating in local events, parades and festivals.

The Whiskey City Cruisers’ first car cruise event is noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2026, in the parking lot of Buzick Lumber and Home Center located at 1330 East John Rowan Blvd. The monthly cruises are open to all car owners and spectators who wish to see a wide array of classic cars, from factory stock restorations to resto-modded 1960s and 1970s muscle cars and trucks. The public is always invited to the montly free cruises.

The Cruisers gather on the 4th Sunday of each month, April through September at this location in Bardstown. Classic car owners and classic cars fans of all ages are invited to stop in and visit this family-friendly monthly event. The Cruise attracts cars from all over Central Kentucky, insuring a varied mix of makes and models each month. In the event of rain, the cruise is canceled.

For more details, visit the Whiskey City Cruisers on Facebook — Click here!