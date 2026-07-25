Whiskey City Cruisers free car cruise set for Sunday, July 26th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, July 24, 2026 — Sunday! Sunday! Sunday! The Whiskey City Cruisers monthly cruise is this Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Buzick Lumber and Home Center, 1330 East John Rowan Blvd in Bardstown in our 34th year of cruising the Bourbon Capital of the World!

No entry fee, no admission, no judging, no awards — just great classic cars, trucks and hot rods! Free for cars, trucks and motorcycles, all years, makes and models!

Spectators always welcomed! C’mon out and enjoy some family-friendly fun reviewing classic cars, trucks and a variety of hot rods, both factory and home-brewed!

Upcoming 2026 Whiskey City Cruiser dates include: Aug. 23, Sept. 27, and Oct. 25, 2026.

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