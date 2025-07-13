Posted by admin

Obituary: Brenda Kay Bowman Marks, 79, Springfield

Brenda Kay Bowman Marks, 79, of Springfield, died at 4:42 p.m., Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at the Harrodsburg Health Care Center in Harrodsburg.

She was born in the Bell County community of Rella Oct. 11, 1945, to the late Paul Lige and Cleta Webb Bowman. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a 1964 graduate of Mackville High School and a graduate of St. Catharine College.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Paul W. Bowman (Feb. 11, 2016).

Survivors include four sisters, Mary Sue Lanham of Bardstown, Sharon Pinkston of Mackville, Rhonda Holderman (Lynn) of Perryville and Betty Grigsby (Mike) of Springfield; one brother, Phillip Bowman of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service was Friday, July 11, 2025, at the Peter Cemetery in Mackville with the Rev. Nelson Reynolds officiating.

The Carey & Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

