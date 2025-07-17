Posted by admin

Obituary: Jackie Mudd, 64, Springfield

Jackie Mudd, 64, of Springfield, died Monday, July 14, 2025, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born on Dec. 9, 1960, in Bardstown. She worked for Housing and Urban Development. She loved horses and horseback riding, flowers and plants.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Buck and Iva Coyle; and her mother and father-in-law, H.P. and Josephine Mudd.

She is survived by her husband, Sammy Mudd of Springfield; one daughter, Samantha Mudd of Bardstown; one son, Eric Reed (Pamela) of Bardstown; three sisters-in-law, Gladys, Debbie and Jennifer; five grandchildren, Kaleb, Dalten, Chase, Amirah, and Adrianna; and a lifelong best friend, Tammy Mudd (Gerard).

The celebration of life is 6 p.m. Monday, July 21, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Monday, July 21, 2025, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Barktown Animal Rescue.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

