Obituary: Douglas Ray ‘Doug’ Blankenship, 70, Bardstown

Douglas Ray “Doug” Blankenship, 70, of Bardstown, died Friday, July 18, 2025, peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 2, 1954, in Christian County to the late Jewell and Edna May Austin Blankenship.

He loved his family. He worked hard his entire life doing tree work and operating heavy equipment. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and visiting Myrtle Beach. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was extremely proud of his service. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Michelle Thompson; five sisters, Ann Cook, Eula West, Vada Hill, Marie Hale and Mary Katherine Blankenship; three brothers, Hershel Blankenship, Clifton Blankenship, and Roger Dale Blankenship.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Taylor Blankenship; four sons, Shawn (Amy) Blankenship of Shepherdsville, Eric Blankenship of Louisville, Michael Thompson of Bardstown, and DJ (Sydni) Ruiz; two sisters, Bessie (Buck) P’Pool and Margaret Bischoff, both of Shepherdsville; six brothers, Sonny (Lottie) Blankenship of Shepherdsville, Charles Blankenship of Hopkinsville, James Blankenship of Louisville, Henry (Joyce) Blankenship, Jewell Blankenship and Jimmy Barghammer, all of Hopkinsville; eight grandchildren, Claudia (Levester) Neff, Kain Blankenship, Hunter Blankenship, Richelle Grant, Tristan Blankenship, Samuel Blankenship, Isabelle Blankenship and Alley Blankenship; and three great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Neff, Aatreus Neff and Aamiya Neff; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Shawn Blankenship officiating. Burial is in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Shepherdsville.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

