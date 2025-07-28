Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas B. ‘Charlie’ Alvey Jr., 95, New Haven

Thomas B. “Charlie” Alvey Jr., 95, of New Haven, died Sunday, July 27, 2025, at his home. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church and the American Legion. He was a U.S. Army veteran and loved any mechanic work, fishing, playing cards, and watching Mollie B’s Polka Party on RFD-TV.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Billie Joyce Ray Alvey; his parents, Thomas Sr. and Stella Alvey; and seven siblings, Russell, Ed, Joe, Billy, Marvin, Catherine, Monica, and Frankie.

He is survived by one daughter, Mona Snider (John); one son, Tim Alvey (Jackie); two sisters, Lillian Bizzell (Tom) and Martha Wheeler (Chess); three grandchildren, Andrea Smith (Barry), Mason Alvey (Audrey), and Garrett Alvey; and six great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 31, 2025, and 8-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Catherine Catholic Church.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

