Video: Tourist commission head is interviews on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, July 31, 2025 — Stacy Phelps, the president of the Bardstown-Nelson County Tourist Commission, provided WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” listeners with a full update on local tourism efforts and a preview of upcoming attractions. Running time: About 54 minutes.

