Obituary: John Ice, 55

John Ice, 55, died peacefully Sunday, July 27, 2025, at his home on Bellwood Road.

Born with a rare muscle condition later diagnosed in 2017 as MyoTubular Myopathy (MTM), he faced lifelong challenges with unwavering determination, sharp wit, and a deeply positive outlook. He consistently defied expectations and lived a full, meaningful life grounded in curiosity, faith, and resilience.

He completed high school through the homebound program with honors. A pivotal turning point came when his pediatrician, Dr. James Hedrick, introduced him to computers. Dr. Hedrick later remarked that it wasn’t long before “the teacher became the student.” John’s natural patience and commitment to learning allowed him to master his craft and computers became a window to the world for him.

He generously shared his expertise offering technical support to the doctor’s office, St. Joseph Church, and both Bethlehem and St. Joseph Schools. In more recent years, he found joy in flying his drone and capturing beautiful aerial photographs to share with family and friends.

He will be remembered for his strength of spirit, generous heart, and the quiet, steady way he touched the lives of everyone around him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Margie Hamilton, and J.B. and Dorothy C. Ice; uncles Kenny Ice, Curtiss Ice and Bernard Hamilton; aunts Linda Ice and Josephine Ice; and one godson, Michael Hamilton.

He is survived by his loving parents, Bernard and Sherry Ice; one brother, Jimmy; one sister-in-law, Jessica; his niece, Grace; and his nephew, Ryan; and many cherished cousins from the Ice and Hamilton families.

The Funeral Mass was Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with the Most Reverend Bishop William F. Medley officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to St Joseph Elementary or Bethlehem High School.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

