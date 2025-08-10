Posted by admin

Obituary: Jacob Eric Anderson, 37, Louisville

Jacob Eric Anderson, 37, of Louisville, died Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at his home. He was born Aug. 4, 1988, in Louisville to Eric and Theresa Hazard Anderson.

He was a graduate of St. Catherine College and was an employee of Qdoba. He loved classical music, art and film, and he enjoyed cooking and preparing meals for his friends. He was a beloved son, brother and uncle.

He is survived by his parents, Eric and Teri Anderson of Bardstown; one brother, Jesse Curtis (Michelle) Anderson of Louisville; and two nephews, Ellis Anderson and Corey Anderson.

The memorial service is 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with the Rev. Liz Weber officiating.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-