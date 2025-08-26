Posted by admin

Obituary: William Ronald Jones, 83, Bardstown

William Ronald Jones, 83, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, at Baptist Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was born Jan. 10, 1942, in Mount Gilean. He retired from Navistar. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, and a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonel. He was a Mason, a member of the the American Legion and The Grand Lodge of Kentucky F.& A.M.. He was also a licensed private pilot and a certified scuba diver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. William Sterling Jones and the Rev. Mildred Cathern Jones; one daughter, Rhonda Gail Jones; and one brother, Sterling Jones Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, and mother of his children, Connie Allen; two daughters, Bralinda Jones Farris and Tonia Sue Jones Nye; one guardian daughter, Rebecca Wilson; five grandchildren, William Michael Farris, Amy Gayle Krausen, Stephen Nye, Rhonda Long and Sonya Fox; nine great-grandchildren, Sean Michael Farris, Lukas Nye, Penny Nye, Karly Nye, Alivia Krausen, Isaac Krausen, Rebecca Hudson, Victoria Kendall, Kevin Michael Helvey; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Wednesday,, Aug. 27, 2025. service will be 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ed Lainhart officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-