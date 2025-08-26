Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert Edelen ‘Bobby’ Hite, 88, Bardstown

Robert Edelen “Bobby” Hite, 88, of Bardstown, died peacefully Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born Jan. 15, 1937, during the “37 flood” as his late mother Rose Nelson Edelen Hite would often say.

He was a graduate of St. Joe Prep, Bellarmine College and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He served his country with honor before dedicating nearly his entire working career to Rose Construction and Hite Ready-Mix, two family-owned businesses that he helped manage with his eight siblings. Known for his gentle soul and kind spirit, he lived a life marked by generosity, happiness, and devotion to those he loved. His legacy of love, humility, and quiet strength will continue to live on through his wife, children, grandchildren, and all whose lives he touched.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose Nelson Edelen Hite and Robert Edward Hite; and five brothers, David Hite, Eddie Hite, Pat Hite, Chris “Kippy” Hite and infant James Willett Hite.

He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was married to the love of his life, Nadine, for more than 62 years.

He is survived by his wife, Nadine; one daughter, Trish Ellis; four sons, Dan Hite (Suzanne), Mark Hite (Kimberly), Jim Hite and Matthew (Suzanne) Hite; one sister, Margaret Mary Hite; three brothers, John (Jeannine) Hite of New Hope, and Tommy (Cathy) Hite and Benny (Marigene) Hite, both of Bardstown; nine grandchildren, Patrick Quire, Michael Quire, Alex Hite, Ben Hite, Ellie Hite, Sam Hite, Marie Hite, Rebekah Hite and Hannah Hite; each of whom brought him immense joy in their own unique way.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26. 2025, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Cremation will follow the Mass with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Hospice of Nelson County or Masses.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

