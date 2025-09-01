Posted by admin

Obituary: Glenn Barlow, 85, Bardstown

Glenn Barlow, 85, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Oct. 19, 1939, in Chillicothe, Ohio. He retired from General Electric and drove for Franklin Family Chevrolet for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed golf and loved to tease. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan, and a member of Woodlawn Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by one son, Russell Wayne Barlow; his parents, Russell Shelton and Bertha Bernson Barlow; and one sister, Jewell Strawn.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Stella Barlow of Bardstown; one daughter, Cheryl (David) Downs of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Nathan (Emily) Downs, Hunter (Kirsten) Downs, and Hannah (Zach) Culver; eight great-grandchildren; and two nieces.

The funeral was 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Pile officiating.

Memorial contributions may go to Woodlawn Methodist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

