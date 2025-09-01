Posted by admin

Obituary: Susie Blain, 71, Bardstown

Susie Blain of Bardstown, 71, died Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 6, 1953, in Nelson County. She was retired from Trim Masters.

SUSIE BLAIN

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. Blain Sr. and Barbara June; and two brothers, Charles W. Blain Jr. and Douglas Blain.

She is survived by two sisters, Pam and Penny; four brothers, Jimmy Blain, Larry Paul Blain, John “Duke” Blain and Glenn Blain; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation or services.

Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

