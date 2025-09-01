Posted by admin

Obituary: John Cecil, 34, Bloomfield

John Cecil, 34, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. He was born August 9, 1991, in Bardstown, worked for Carlene’s Cleaning Service and was a past member of the Boy Scouts.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bobby and Mary Frances Greenwell; and his paternal grandparents, Bert and Huberta Cecil.

He is survived by his wife, Bridgett Cecil; his dog, Toto; his mother, Karen Greenwell (Wayne); his father, Joe Cecil (Tish); two stepsisters, Chelsea Smith (Danny) and Cynthia Gendron (Dan); three brothers, Joseph Cecil (Mallory), James Cecil (Samantha) and Ethen Greenwell; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Sept. 3, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Luke Armour officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of his services.

