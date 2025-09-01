Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Lee Martin, 35, Nelsonville

Joseph Lee Martin, 35, of Nelsonville died Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.

JOSEPH LEE MARTIN

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles “Chuck” Martin; one sister, Jamie Nicole Martin; and one brother, Joseph Wade.

Survivors include three daughters, LeeLynn Karr, Haylee Joe Martin and Aubree Lyn Martin; one son, James Levi Martin; his mother, Sharon Martin; one sister, Charlotte Nally; one brother, Charles “Chuck” Martin; his grandmother, Patricia Conner-Ambrose; several nieces, nephews and three great nephews. He will forever be in our hearts.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-