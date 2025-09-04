Posted by admin

Obituary: Richard Dale ‘Ricky’ Mosier, 57, Glasgow

Richard Dale “Ricky” Mosier, 57, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, at his home.

He was born Jan. 31, 1968 in Glasgow to the late John Madison and Pearlie Pearson Mosier Fields and his stepfather, L.B. Fields.

He was a member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene, He was a retired truck driver and also worked at Bully’s restaurant in Glasgow with most of his family. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Thomas Ray “Mo” Scott; one granddaughter, Gracelynn Lecroy; and one brother, Russell Fields.

He is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Ann (Gregory Jr.) Lecroy of Smith’s Grove; two sisters, Rebecca “Becky” (Kenny) Thomas of Glasgow and Cathy (Billy) Dickens of Clarksville, Tenn.; four brothers, John (Lisa) Mosier and Danny (Lynn) Fields, both of Glasgow, Virgil (Bethany) Fields of Haywood, and Chris Hale; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

There will be a private gathering at a later date.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

