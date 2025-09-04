Posted by admin

Obituary: Terry James ‘Hutch’ Hutchins, 72

Terry James “Hutch” Hutchins, 72, died Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. He was born Oct. 13, 1952.

He was an electrician who shared his talents with several contracting companies in many states and countries. He found happiness at the lake, water skiing into his seventies. He loved hunting, rock fishing, cutting firewood, spending time with his family and friends, and figuring out solutions to complex building and mechanical projects, especially for those he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Helen Hutchins; and three brothers, John Hutchins, Calvin Hutchins, and Ernie Hutchins.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Lori Hutchins; three sisters, Reva (George) Cook, Nancy (Wayne) Cecil, and Helen Allen; four brothers, Robert (Nina) Hutchins, Sam (Sandra) Hutchins, Steve Hutchins and Ben (Angie) Hutchins; six children, 1Sharon Hutchins, Clint (Megan) Hutchins, Danielle (Jason) Hagler, Calvin (Casey) Hutchins, Ashley (Stephen) Crepps and Morgan Hutchins; 10 grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 12:30 p.m. prayer service, followed by graveside prayer at Holy Trinity Cemetery and a luncheon at the Bardstown Civic Center. Casual attire is encouraged.

Pallbearers are Clint Hutchins, Calvin Hutchins, Dalton Hutchins, Casey Perkins, Jasper Perkins and Ian Cogman.

Honorary Pallbearers are Robert Hutchins, Sam Hutchins, Steve Hutchins, Ben Hutchins, Mike Tucker, Pat Spalding, Mark Raglin, John Parker, Robert Young, Dana Grubbs, John T Riggs and John Bramlage.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Heritage Hospice or International Myeloma Research.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

