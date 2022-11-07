Letters: In support of Tim Hutchins for Nelson County judge-executive

NC GAZETTE

STAFF REPORT

The following letters to the editor have been received in support of Tim Hutchins for Nelson County Judge-Executive.

Writer says Tim Hutchins is his choice for Nelson County judge executive – William “Jonesie” Jones

Writer questions Shelburne’s personal attacks on candidate Hutchins – Donna R Dugan

Supports Tim Hutchins for next Nelson County judge-executive – Jamie Clayton

Letter: Writer supports Tim Hutchins for Nelson County judge-executive – Mary Carter

Letter: Writer supports Tim Hutchins for Nelson County judge executive – Ronnie Anglin

-30-