Letters: In support of Eric Shelburne for Nelson County judge-executive

Sunday, Nov. 6. 2022 — The following letters to the editor have been received in support of Eric Shelburne for Nelson County Judge-Executive.

Letter: Businessman backs Shelburne in race for Nelson County judge executive – David Shields

Letter: Shelburne ‘invested in the well being’ of Nelson County’s youths – Bri Janes

Letter: Eric Shelburne is writer’s choice for next county judge executive – Michael Wheatley

Letter: Retired Judge Watts endorses Eric Shelburne in judge executive’s race – Dean Watts

